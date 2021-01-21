UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cutting Of Trees From Govt Lands Will Be Brought To Justice And No Linient View Will Be Taken In This

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:49 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday directed to take strict action against those involved in deforestation and asked to install warning boards in the surrounding areas of the forest to check tree cutting

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday directed to take strict action against those involved in deforestation and asked to install warning boards in the surrounding areas of the forest to check tree cutting.

During a visit to the forest near village Qaulyar in tehsil Fatehjang, he directed officials of forest department to take all required measures to protect government owned forest of the area.

The SAPM told journalist that he conducted the visit on public complaints. He said the government was committed to increase the area of forests and would never tolerate any such activity of illegal wood cutting and selling it in market.

He was accompnied by District Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar , Divisional Forest Officer Aamir Abbas , Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Rana Liaqat , PTI Tehsil President Fatehjang Malik Kamran Khaki, Malik Ejaz of Saidan and others.

He said that these lands were "surrendered" lands under land reforms 1970 and on papers it was property of Punjab Government. However, he added, on ground land mafias were controlling the land and getting benefits like timber cutting.

He said District Commissioner Attock has been directed to carry out an urgent inquiry and find out facts about the ownership of land.

Replying to a query he said it would be recommended as a policy and directive should be issued by the government regarding the ownership of the land so that all such lands in Punjab should be identified and handed to forest department.

