UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C&W Department Clears Closed Roads In Dir Upper

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

C&W Department clears closed roads in Dir Upper

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper, Khalid Iqbal, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department has cleared all roads in different areas of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper, Khalid Iqbal, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department has cleared all roads in different areas of the district.

The directives were issued after heavy snowfall in the districts that have resulted in the closure of all link roads that prompted the DC to issue directives for the opening of closed roads as soon as possible to resolve the problems of the people.

The C&W Department in its operation has opened all closed roads Wari, Asheer Dara, Nusrat Saro Kalley, Bin Dara, Nusrat Dara, Shah Teez, Dir Rokhan, Saddique Banda and Dou Bandu Union Council for all kind of vehicular traffic while work for clearing other roads was in progress.

Related Topics

Traffic Progress Dir Upper Dir Wari All

Recent Stories

Chevron Hopeful to Renew Waiver to Continue Operat ..

59 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of news about i ..

1 minute ago

All roads open after snowfall in Balochistan: PDMA ..

1 minute ago

Rubber Tyres, Tubes imports reduced by 33.61%

1 minute ago

Unscheduled power load shedding, low gas pressure ..

5 minutes ago

'New Hajj Policy' on the cards: Minister

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.