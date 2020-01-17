C&W Department clears closed roads in Dir Upper

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper, Khalid Iqbal, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department has cleared all roads in different areas of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper, Khalid Iqbal, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department has cleared all roads in different areas of the district.

The directives were issued after heavy snowfall in the districts that have resulted in the closure of all link roads that prompted the DC to issue directives for the opening of closed roads as soon as possible to resolve the problems of the people.

The C&W Department in its operation has opened all closed roads Wari, Asheer Dara, Nusrat Saro Kalley, Bin Dara, Nusrat Dara, Shah Teez, Dir Rokhan, Saddique Banda and Dou Bandu Union Council for all kind of vehicular traffic while work for clearing other roads was in progress.