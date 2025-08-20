C&W department speeds up road restoration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Following the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Communication and Works (C&W) Department has accelerated the restoration work on roads affected by recent heavy rains and landslides.

According to details, landslides at several locations, including Malakal Gali, Dodpatti and Thore, had blocked key link roads.

However, the C&W Department’s timely efforts have resulted in the removal of debris from most areas, allowing many roads to reopen for all kinds of traffic. This has facilitated local residents and restored the smooth flow of traffic.

Officials said that C&W teams, equipped with heavy machinery, are working around the clock on the affected routes.

They added that clearance work at the remaining points is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed soon.