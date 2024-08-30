C&W Dept Executes 484 Tenders Using E-Procurement System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The Communication and Works (C&W) department has successfully processed 484 tenders worth over Rs. 200 billion using the e-Procurement System, implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) across Punjab
This extensive activity saw participation from around 4,000 bidders across nine divisions. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf with DG e-Governance Sajid Latif in attendance.
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highly appreciated PITB team's dedication and commitment to bring transparency and efficiency in procurements across Punjab.
The e-Procurement System digitises the procurement processes making them more secure and efficient. The system allows vendors located anywhere to submit their bids online, making the procurement process more accessible and convenient.
On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated, “This achievement reflects our commitment to enhancing good governance through technology. e-Procurement system has revolutionized the way tenders are managed, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency. I would like to congratulate PITB team for their outstanding work and dedication in successfully implementing the system in Punjab.”
The implementation of e-Procurement system dovetails well with PITB’s broader strategy and vision to digitize public sector operations, improving service delivery and better management of public funds. This success sets a new benchmark for digital transformation initiatives in the province.
