C&W Dept starts new year with renewed determination to serve

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Communication & Works (C&W) Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started the New Year 2023 with renewed determination to serve the people in a better manner.

In this regard, a workshop was organized at C&W Department on 19th January 2023 where the technical staff of C&W Department from across the province was trained on the latest technology for road maintenance and condition monitoring, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It is important to highlight here that the C&W department is the first government department in the country to introduce the latest technology to monitor the road network in the province.

C&W's new technology uses 'Artificial Intelligence (AI)' to detect deterioration in road conditions and the C&W Department can use this data to develop future maintenance plans. It is also the first department that has introduced 'e-bidding' to introduce transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary C&W Department, Engineer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that to bring efficiency in the way the department works, we should adopt new technology.

He stressed the fact that the technology will enable the C&W Department to have optimal use of the development budget for road maintenance and improve transparency.

He further said that with the availability of such important data about the road network in the province, we shall use this in the upcoming ADP 2023 and make road maintenance plans using this data.

He further directed the technical staff of the C&W department to learn the new technology demonstrated in the workshop and use it for making maintenance plans for roads in the future.

He further said that the C&W Department will take up the development with the P&D Department to make it a mandatory part of all future PC-I for road maintenance.

The workshop was attended by the Chief Engineers, Superintendent engineers, executive engineers, SDOs, and GIS staff of the C&W Department.

In the end, the Chief Guest, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and the CEO of Muhammad Ibrahim Associates distributed certificates and shields among the participants.