C&W KP starts work on various projects under M&R Fund in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Department of Communications and Works (C&W) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the first time, has started work on various project under Maintenance and Rehabilitation (M&R) Fund of Rs. 17 million all across the district.

The M&R work started Shiaqu Tech, Danin Road, Officer Mess Road, Garm Chashma Road, Bonny Road, construction of protection walls along the roads side etc. The roads near Angar Ghoon on Garm Chashma had slipped towards the river, which caused very dangerous to the vehicles but now work on the protection walls kicked off. There is a regular concrete protection wall that would be built along the riverside to prevent it from falling this time, a contractor told APP.

Similarly, roadside drains and protective walls were constructed in different areas of Chitral Town so that the road would not be damaged due to flowing water from the hills top. The area near Burns was badly damaged by water flowing down to the road from the mountains.

The C&W department also repaired the Phantom Bridge, which had been damaged and it also caused threat for the passerby. The people of the area have expressed satisfaction over the phase of work started on different roads construction. They said it is happening for the first time. They also lauded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for taking interest in removing the backwardness of the people of Chitral.