Open Menu

C&W Launches Inspection Of Road Projects

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 07:39 PM

C&W launches inspection of road projects

The work on the Chief Minister Punjab program 'Sarkain Bahal, Punjab Khushhal' is progressing rapidly across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The work on the Chief Minister Punjab program 'Sarkain Bahal, Punjab Khushhal' is progressing rapidly across the province.

Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf began field visits to oversee the work on a daily basis.

In this regard, Sohail Ashraf visited the road construction project from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange Lahore to Wahga Border, including a service road for a 13-km long stretch. The total cost of the project will be Rs. 3282 million. The field team provided a progress briefing on the project.

Sohail Ashraf stressed that the construction of drains for water drainage on both sides of the road should begin. He also directed WASA to immediately resolve the sewage issue before the service road construction begins.

Additionally, he instructed the relevant officers to ensure the removal of encroachments at Jallu Mor.

Furthermore, under the guidance of Secretary C&W Additional Secretary Abdullah Nair visited various districts as part of the programme. He reviewed restoration and construction of roads in Attock, Fateh Jang, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Kot Momin, and Mandi Bahauddin, assessing the progress of ongoing work under the programme. The quality and standard of materials used were checked.

Additional Secretary Abdullah Nair also mentioned that the expansion work of the single-lane corridor on GT Road and U-turns in Gujranwala is progressing rapidly.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Road Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Progress Mandi Bahauddin Attock Fateh Jang Kot Momin Border From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army ch ..

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief

58 seconds ago
 The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) orga ..

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..

1 minute ago
 Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace fo ..

Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead

1 minute ago
 Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

10 minutes ago
 KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal

1 minute ago
 C&W launches inspection of road projects

C&W launches inspection of road projects

1 minute ago
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’ ..

DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues

1 minute ago
 Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive ..

Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attent ..

1 minute ago
 Grand operation started against encroachers in Lar ..

Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana

1 minute ago
 Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hind ..

Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act

1 minute ago
 PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds i ..

PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months

12 minutes ago
 Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactme ..

Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan