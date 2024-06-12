C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani

Balochistan's Minister for Communications and Work (C&W), Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, met Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani in his office on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Balochistan's Minister for Communications and Work (C&W), Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, met Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani in his office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed that the remodelling of Haridin Drainage would be included in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). In addition, the Provincial Minister of C&W, Mir Salim Ahmad Khosa, requested a camp for the Irrigation Department to deal with the rains and flood situation in Suhabatpur district.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani assured to provide a camp for the Irrigation Department with staff and resources in the Suhabatpur district.

Both leaders also agreed that development projects would be initiated in Naseerabad, Jafarabad, and Suhbatpur. They stated that the rehabilitation and improvement of infrastructure in these rain and flood-affected districts are top priorities.

They expressed their optimism that a new era of development and prosperity would soon begin in these areas.