C&W Minister directs early completion of Swabi-Mardan Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication & Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub Khan has directed start of work on Swabi-Mardan Road as soon as possible.

He further directed ensuring timely and quality construction work without any compromise.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Government Contractors along with KP Minister for Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD), Shahram Khan Tarakai here Thursday at Communication Department.

He said that the conversion of the busy road will not only resolve the traffic problems rather will also promote trading activities in the area.

During the meeting the provincial ministers were briefing regarding the expansion of 42-Kilometer Swabi-Mardan Road and 24-Kilometer Swabi-Yar Hussain (Chota Road).

Besides, Project Director and consultants other experts of the C&W Department were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Minister for LG&RD, Shahram Khan Tarakai directed that during the expansion work the electricity, gas and other lines would be carried out in a manner that cannot affect the people.

Similarly, he also directed vast drains on both sides of the road to prevent the entrance of water in the houses.

During the meeting, matters relating to the construction of under passes, flyovers and pedestrians' passage was also discussed in detail and reviewed their technical aspects.

The provincial minister for Communication & Works directed the concerned authorities for installation at all bazaars, populated areas and roads. He directed the authorities of C&W authorities for not making footpaths too much high that could create difficulties for pedestrians.

After expansion of the Swabi-Adina-Yar Hussain road, he directed specified U-Turn to ensure smooth flow of traffic and prevent accidents.

The minister also directed the construction of small shops on both sides of the under-ground passage to provide employment opportunities for the people.