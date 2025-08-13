C&W Minister Inspects Damaged Bridge On Badiana–Zafarwal Road
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth
on Wednesday visited the Ali Pur Hanjali Bridge on Badiana–Zafarwal Road, which buckled
by floodwater in Nallah Dek.
C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf and senior officers of the Highways department accompanied
the minister.
A team comprising Chief Engineer Highways North, Superintending Engineer Gujranwala,
Executive Engineer Sialkot, Executive Engineer Gujranwala, and Narowal briefed the
provincial minister in detail on current condition of the bridge.
During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the damage to the bridge and directed immediate
measures for the restoration of 720-foot-long structure.
He ordered the construction of protective
walls at both ends of the bridge and the issuance of an immediate re-route plan for public
convenience. He further directed that once the water flow decreases, a detailed damage
assessment be conducted and a comprehensive repair plan prepared.
The provincial minister also inspected the construction work on Padhiana Road and
Pasrur Road, and directed the officials concerned to repair the shoulders of the highways,
remove WAPDA poles, and install signboards along the roads.
The bridge, constructed in 1980, has sustained significant damage to several sections
due to recent floodwater surge.
