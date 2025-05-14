C&W Minister Reviews Largest-ever Infrastructure Development Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth has said that Punjab is witnessing the execution of the largest infrastructure development projects in its history, all aimed at easing public life and resolving traffic congestion across the province.
During a detailed review of multiple ongoing projects in Lahore and other districts, the minister inspected the pace of work, quality of construction materials, and ensured transparency in project execution.
In Lahore, drainage construction is underway on both sides of the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wahga Road to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season. On Multan-Vehari Road, an additional 49-kilometer carriageway is being constructed from Peer Mor to Bridge No. 114, with 16 kilometers of earthwork and 14 kilometers of sub-base work already completed. This project is expected to greatly improve regional connectivity and traffic flow.
The minister also reviewed progress on the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Shamkot and inspected the construction of a dual flyover on Adiala Road, Rawalpindi.
Developed at a cost of Rs. 2.11 billion and scheduled for completion in 120 days, the project will benefit around 80,000 vehicles daily by easing congestion and offering swift access to the Motorway and Ring Road.
Another key project, the underpass from GPO Chowk to TM Chowk in Rawalpindi, is also progressing steadily with a 90-day completion target. Once operational, it will accommodate over 200,000 vehicles daily, improving travel times and road safety.
Meanwhile, the construction of the Shujaabad Flyover has been successfully completed, further enhancing urban mobility for the local population.
C&M Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth stressed that the sole objective behind these extensive projects is public welfare. He reiterated the government’s firm commitment to serving the people of Punjab with integrity, transparency, and dedication.
