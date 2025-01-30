C&W Minister suspends 2 SDOs on absent of duties in Suhbatpur

Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Parliamentary Secretary of the PML-N Balochistan Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa issued orders to suspend two SDOs of the Suhbatpur to Kashmore Road project for absent from their duties and also issued show-cause notices to the Xen of Suhbatpur district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Parliamentary Secretary of the PML-N Balochistan Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa issued orders to suspend two SDOs of the Suhbatpur to Kashmore Road project for absent from their duties and also issued show-cause notices to the Xen of Suhbatpur district.

He gave this directive of suspension when he paid a surprise visit at the site of under construction project of the Suhbatpur to Kashmor Road on Thursday.

He said that slowness or negligence would not be tolerated on all development projects underway in the province.

The Minister also expressed strong anger over the poor quality of materials and slowness in the said project during his surprise visit and said that he would never tolerate such irresponsibility and negligence.

He said that in this regard, he would conduct such surprise visits throughout the province in order to maintain quality of ongoing project and timely completion of them in the area.

Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa said that we are always striving to bring the province's infrastructure in line with the requirements of the modern era and provide modern facilities in every sphere of life.

He said that completing all development projects, especially the ongoing development projects in road infrastructure, as soon as possible is among our top priorities.

If the relevant staff on these development projects shows such negligence, departmental action will be taken against them, he said.