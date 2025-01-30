C&W Minister Suspends 2 SDOs On Absent Of Duties In Suhbatpur
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Parliamentary Secretary of the PML-N Balochistan Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa issued orders to suspend two SDOs of the Suhbatpur to Kashmore Road project for absent from their duties and also issued show-cause notices to the Xen of Suhbatpur district
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Parliamentary Secretary of the PML-N Balochistan Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa issued orders to suspend two SDOs of the Suhbatpur to Kashmore Road project for absent from their duties and also issued show-cause notices to the Xen of Suhbatpur district.
He gave this directive of suspension when he paid a surprise visit at the site of under construction project of the Suhbatpur to Kashmor Road on Thursday.
He said that slowness or negligence would not be tolerated on all development projects underway in the province.
The Minister also expressed strong anger over the poor quality of materials and slowness in the said project during his surprise visit and said that he would never tolerate such irresponsibility and negligence.
He said that in this regard, he would conduct such surprise visits throughout the province in order to maintain quality of ongoing project and timely completion of them in the area.
Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa said that we are always striving to bring the province's infrastructure in line with the requirements of the modern era and provide modern facilities in every sphere of life.
He said that completing all development projects, especially the ongoing development projects in road infrastructure, as soon as possible is among our top priorities.
If the relevant staff on these development projects shows such negligence, departmental action will be taken against them, he said.
Recent Stories
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary
Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..
Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded2 minutes ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary2 minutes ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman5 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year5 minutes ago
-
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams5 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 35 minutes ago
-
SP Dolphin directs officers to enhance patrolling, uphold integrity5 minutes ago
-
ITP launches flower, candy campaign to promote traffic awareness5 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President discuss strengthening bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 35 minutes ago