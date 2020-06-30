C&W Secretary approves 27 development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Noorul Amin Mengal chaired a first meeting of the Departmental Sub-Committee on Public Sector Development Progam (PSDP)-2020-21.

Planning and Development Imran Baloch (Chief of Section Roads)Chief Engineer Design Dr.

Sajjad Hussain Baloch, Deputy Secretary Technical Nematullah Baloch, Secretary Finance Muhammad Ilyas Under Secretary Development attended the meeting.

The departmental sub-committee regularly approved 27 development schemes with an estimate of Rs 1200 million after reviewing them which would be tendered through daily newspapers this week.