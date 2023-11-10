C&W Secretary directs to pay attention to works of ongoing projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Kambar Dashti on Friday directed officials concerned to pay special attention to the works ongoing projects of roads and buildings to improve the quality of projects work.

He said disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of using substandard materials and poor quality of works, according to the government policy, development projects should be completed within the stipulated period.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to Barkhan district to review various ongoing development projects,

accompanied by Chief Engineer Design Dr. Sajjad Baloch, Chief Engineer Building Ayub Nasar. Apart from Superintending Engineer Building Zafar Ahmad Bengulzai, Superintendent Engineer Roads Jahanzeb Kakar, Engineer Officers of District Barkhan.

During the visit, a detailed briefing was also given to the Secretary regarding the progress of the ongoing road and building sector development projects in Barkhan district.

On this occasion, Secretary Communications and Works Kamber Dashti directed all the engineer officers concerned should complete the development projects before the scheduled time so that the fruits of these projects are available to people as soon as possible.

He said that the standards of all the development projects going on in the district should be taken care of and any kind of deficiency in terms of quality should be tolerated.

The Secretary said that the timely completion of the ongoing development projects would have a positive impact on the people of Barkhan district and help in removing the backwardness of the areas.

He said that the province would progress towards development only with the improvement of infrastructure saying that the completion of these projects would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the district.