CWA in Riyadh asked to facilitate Pakistanis stranded in Tabuk

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has directed the Community Welfare Attache (CWA) in Riyadh to approach Pakistani workers stranded in Tabuk and extend all possible assistance to them.

He directed for provision of edibles to the expatriates facing problems after their Iqamas (Work Permits) got expired.

The SAPM, taking notice of media reports that some 80 Pakistanis were stuck up in Saudi Arabia due to expiry of their Iqamas, directed the concerned CWA to visit the labour camp in Tabuk and make all-out efforts for their facilitation, a press release said.

The CWA had also been asked to hold a meeting with the company which had expelled Pakistanis from their job and defaulted on their salary payment.

A source in the ministry, quoting the CWA, said that a Saudi private company had not paid salaries to all its 1,000 workers including 100 Pakistanis engaged in the two different projects.

The CWA told the ministry that a meeting with the company management was scheduled to be held on January 12 (Sunday) in Riyadh. The matter had also been reported to the Saudi Ministry of Labor, he added.

The official source said the provision of food to the stranded Pakistanis was being ensured on the direction of Zulfikar Bukhari.

"I'm aware and working on the case of dozens of Pakistani labour stranded in Tabuk. My ministry has called a meeting on urgent basis with company reps (representatives) & our attaché is going to ensure food & rations keep reaching our people meanwhile," the SAPM tweeted last night.

All assistance would be sent out to each one of them, he added.