UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CWA In Riyadh Asked To Facilitate Pakistanis Stranded In Tabuk

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

CWA in Riyadh asked to facilitate Pakistanis stranded in Tabuk

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has directed the Community Welfare Attache (CWA) in Riyadh to approach Pakistani workers stranded in Tabuk and extend all possible assistance to them.

He directed for provision of edibles to the expatriates facing problems after their Iqamas (Work Permits) got expired.

The SAPM, taking notice of media reports that some 80 Pakistanis were stuck up in Saudi Arabia due to expiry of their Iqamas, directed the concerned CWA to visit the labour camp in Tabuk and make all-out efforts for their facilitation, a press release said.

The CWA had also been asked to hold a meeting with the company which had expelled Pakistanis from their job and defaulted on their salary payment.

A source in the ministry, quoting the CWA, said that a Saudi private company had not paid salaries to all its 1,000 workers including 100 Pakistanis engaged in the two different projects.

The CWA told the ministry that a meeting with the company management was scheduled to be held on January 12 (Sunday) in Riyadh. The matter had also been reported to the Saudi Ministry of Labor, he added.

The official source said the provision of food to the stranded Pakistanis was being ensured on the direction of Zulfikar Bukhari.

"I'm aware and working on the case of dozens of Pakistani labour stranded in Tabuk. My ministry has called a meeting on urgent basis with company reps (representatives) & our attaché is going to ensure food & rations keep reaching our people meanwhile," the SAPM tweeted last night.

All assistance would be sent out to each one of them, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Riyadh Company Visit Saudi Job Tabuk Saudi Arabia January Sunday Media All From Labour

Recent Stories

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

56 seconds ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

5 minutes ago

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

35 minutes ago

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

39 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

53 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.