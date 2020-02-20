UrduPoint.com
CWAs Appointed After Strict Screening Process: Zulfi Bukhari

Thu 20th February 2020

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) had been posted in foreign missions after strict screening process to ensure better facilitation of Pakistani expatriates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) had been posted in foreign missions after strict screening process to ensure better facilitation of Pakistani expatriates.

"The government prefers merit over discretion in appointment of the CWAs as this job is an important responsibility instead of a reward," he said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

He said the selection process for the CWA's post was changed by removing anomalies in the previous policy, which would eventually enhance welfare of the overseas Pakistanis.

The special assistant pointed out that the appointment of a CWA was a discretionary power of the concerned authority before 2016. The previous governments could not introduce a proper filtering process in the CWAs' selection which affected the welfare of Pakistanis living abroad.In that respect, the Overseas Ministry had pursued the policy of 'Right person for right job' under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the CWAs working in different foreign missions should focus on the welfare of overseas Pakistanis as this was the sole purpose of their appointment.

