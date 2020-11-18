CWD constructing offices, residences for employees

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :On special directives of Chief Executive Officer Fesco Arshad Munir, the Civil Works Directorate (CWD) is constructing offices and residences for employees.

In this connection, new operation offices, flats and new quarters are being constructed to save expenditures of rent.

According to a Fesco spokesperson, a three-story building of SDO (Operation) Guttwala sub-division at 132KV SPS Grid Station, offices of SDO (Operation) Saddar bazaar and GM sub-division at 132KV Agriculture University Grid Station, SDO (Operation) office Batala colony sub-divisionat Samundari road Grid and SDO (Operation) Shortkot office at 132KV Shortkot cantt grid stationwould be constructed.