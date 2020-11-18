UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CWD Constructing Offices, Residences For Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

CWD constructing offices, residences for employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :On special directives of Chief Executive Officer Fesco Arshad Munir, the Civil Works Directorate (CWD) is constructing offices and residences for employees.

In this connection, new operation offices, flats and new quarters are being constructed to save expenditures of rent.

According to a Fesco spokesperson, a three-story building of SDO (Operation) Guttwala sub-division at 132KV SPS Grid Station, offices of SDO (Operation) Saddar bazaar and GM sub-division at 132KV Agriculture University Grid Station, SDO (Operation) office Batala colony sub-divisionat Samundari road Grid and SDO (Operation) Shortkot office at 132KV Shortkot cantt grid stationwould be constructed.

Related Topics

Agriculture Rent Road Saddar General Motors

Recent Stories

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

56 seconds ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

16 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

16 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.