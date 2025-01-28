CWDP Approves Revised PC-I For Water Treatment Plant
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Central Working Development Party (CWDP) has approved revised PC-I for a waste water treatment plant which will be constructed with the financial support of Denmark.
The treatment plant with 33 million gallon daily capacity will be constructed in the eastern part of the city at an estimated cost of 178 million Euros. According to official sources here Tuesday, the work on its design will be initiated next month.
