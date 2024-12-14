Open Menu

CWP Workshop Session-II Held ‘Best Practices From The Region’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

CWP workshop session-II held ‘Best Practices from the Region’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A two-day International Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) workshop’s session-II held on Saturday titled “Best Practices from the Region” commenced at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), under the auspices of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The session was moderated by Director General (DG) Parliamentary Development Programme & Coordination PIPS, Samer Awais and the esteemed panel comprises MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah, MP Asma Rasheed (People’s Majlis of the Maldives) and MP Chamindranee Kiriella (Sri Lanka), said a press release here.

The session included presentation from all the participant countries, including Maldives and Sri Lanka, to give the participants of the workshop an overview of the overall legislative landscape on supporting gender inclusion in which the most relevant gender-inclusive legislation implementation frameworks was discussed.

The Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani along with the NA Secretariat, extended a warm welcome to the chairperson Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Zainab Gimba on her arrival at the Int'l workshop session-I, titled "Advancing Gender Equality in Legislation: A Workshop on Gender-Sensitive Legislative Drafting", organized under the auspices of WPC of the National Assembly.

The chief guest of the two-day International workshop, Zainab Gimba felicitated Secretary WPC/MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani on hosting this ground-breaking international workshop of CWP in Pakistan for the first time in history. MNA Shaista Pervaiz was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Sri Lanka Maldives Women All From

Recent Stories

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

4 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

5 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

6 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

18 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan