CWP workshop session-II held ‘Best Practices from the Region’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A two-day International Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) workshop’s session-II held on Saturday titled “Best Practices from the Region” commenced at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), under the auspices of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The session was moderated by Director General (DG) Parliamentary Development Programme & Coordination PIPS, Samer Awais and the esteemed panel comprises MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah, MP Asma Rasheed (People’s Majlis of the Maldives) and MP Chamindranee Kiriella (Sri Lanka), said a press release here.

The session included presentation from all the participant countries, including Maldives and Sri Lanka, to give the participants of the workshop an overview of the overall legislative landscape on supporting gender inclusion in which the most relevant gender-inclusive legislation implementation frameworks was discussed.

The Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani along with the NA Secretariat, extended a warm welcome to the chairperson Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Zainab Gimba on her arrival at the Int'l workshop session-I, titled "Advancing Gender Equality in Legislation: A Workshop on Gender-Sensitive Legislative Drafting", organized under the auspices of WPC of the National Assembly.

The chief guest of the two-day International workshop, Zainab Gimba felicitated Secretary WPC/MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani on hosting this ground-breaking international workshop of CWP in Pakistan for the first time in history. MNA Shaista Pervaiz was also present on the occasion.