C&W’s official inspects construction works on Hub Eastern Bypass Link Road

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) On the directive of Balochistan High Court (BHC), Xen Department of Communication and Works (C&W) Hub has started working on the Hub Bypass Link Road on a priority basis. Xen C&W Hub, along with field officers on Wednesday visited the Hub Eastern Bypass Project site and Sakran Road, which work was in the final stage.

Xen C&W Hub Jamal Bugti said in a media briefing that under the light of Balochistan High Court's orders, in public interest, the construction work of Eastern Bypass Bridge would be completed on war footing.

He said that the eastern bypass bridge linking the RCD highway would be opened for traffic before the next High Court hearing.

He said that due to the lack of progress in the construction work of the Hub river bridge, the people are facing difficulties and the earth work of Sakran road is also going on according to the orders of the Balochistan High Court.

He said that after the release of funds by the Finance Department, the construction work of the black topping of Sakran Road would be started.

He said that the engineers of the department were working diligently to ensure the timely completion of the construction work of the link road adjacent to the eastern bypass bridge.

Xen C&W is supporting management for the success of the project and to solve the technical issues, he said adding that about the Hub Bypass project that 98 percent of the five kilometer road from Eastern Bypass to Sakran has been completed.

The construction of the main RCD highway link road of the bypass bridge will be started soon.