Cyber Bulling Affects Over 80% Women In Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:59 PM

The increasing use of social media has affected 80 percent of women across the country by any form of abuse through social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The increasing use of social media has affected 80 percent of women across the country by any form of abuse through social media.

According to report released by Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) on Tuesday that social media in country landscape is dominated by males as 77 percent of males were using facebook accounts compared to 23 percent of females.��������������������������������������������������������������������� ���� As many as 85 percent women said abuse was mostly hurled by seemingly fake accounts adding that 35 percent� of women witnessed the most abuse on facebook.� ��������������������������� Report �claimed that �every second woman faces serious threats including blackmailing in online harassment which have serious and long-term repercussions on mental health, it added.����������������������� � The report revealed that in FIA cybercrime wing, a total of 850 complaints were lodged regarding online women harassment in 2018.������������������������������������������� �������� � It added FIA has been making considerable efforts to dealing with online harassment along with awareness campaigns, it said.

������������������ ���������� It said that arrest and prosecution for online expression and torture and sexual violence remains a pressing problem.������������� �������������������������������������������� The report claimed that 72 percent women have no awareness about cybercrime laws dealing with online harassment.�������������� � The report stressed that a separate legislation to the existing cybercrime law is needed with effective implementation could resolve the problem to a large extent.���������������������������������������������������������������������� It said transparency about content regulation by government authorities, particularly FIA and PTA should make the blocking content process more transparent.�����������������������������������������It said �that �there is dire need to strengthen digital education with the aim of creating awareness about online safety in order to get rid from online harassment.

