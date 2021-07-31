Cyber crime case: MPA Nazir Chohan sent to jail on judicial remand

A local court on Saturday sent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a cyber crime case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Saturday sent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a cyber crime case.

Earlier, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team produced him before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Yousaf Abdur Rehman at district courts on expiry of his physical remand term.

A prosecutor, on behalf of the FIA, pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the accused for recovery of WhatsApp number and device from him. He stated that the officials had checked the Facebook account of the MPA, during the remand term, and found some videos which also required forensic audit of the voice samples.

However, a counsel for the MPA opposed the remand plea, saying that no recovery was required as his client did not make any propaganda through mobile phone and WhatsApp.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court sent the MPA to jail on 14-day judicial remand while turning down a plea for physical remand.

The FIA arrested MPA Nazir Chohan on Wednesday after he secured bail in a police case. The FIA cyber crime had registered a case against the MPA on the complaint of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar under sections 11 and 20 of the PECA and r/w 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

Shehzad Akbar had accused the MPA and others of running hate speech campaigns on the social media platforms against him.