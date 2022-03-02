UrduPoint.com

Cyber Crime Wing Arrests An Alleged Outlaw For Harassing Woman

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Cyber Crime Wing arrests an alleged outlaw for harassing woman

The Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested an alleged outlaw involved in harassing a woman, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested an alleged outlaw involved in harassing a woman, here on Wednesday.

According to Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC), the accused identified as Muhammad Naqash son of Muhammad Riaz, resident of District Multan, deceitfully got objectionable pictures and videos of a woman.

The alleged outlaw started blackmailing her and her family. The Cyber Crime Wing led by Inspector Rumaish Kumar and ASI Zeshan Khan arrested the alleged outlaw and recovered mobile phone and SIM. The case was registered against the accused.

