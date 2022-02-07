Cyber crimes high among university students: FIA

Circle In charge Cyber crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Qazi Jahanzaib Alami on Monday revealed that out of twenty thousand cyber enabled crimes reported in the year 2021, most cases were related to university students being trapped, blackmailed or harassed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Circle In charge Cyber crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Qazi Jahanzaib Alami on Monday revealed that out of twenty thousand cyber enabled crimes reported in the year 2021, most cases were related to university students being trapped, blackmailed or harassed.

He addressing the seminar on "Cyber Crime" organized by Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, the seminar was conducted by FIA Cyber Crime Wing as part of awareness campaign in educational institutions.

Addressing the participants, Qazi Jahanzaib Alam informed that when a crime was to take place online through internet or related technology is called cybercrime and there are specialized crimes committed by targeting any computer device or connected network.

In Pakistan, he informed that 33 million people are using internet and more than 20000 cyber enabled crimes were reported in the year 2021, out of which most of the cases were related to university students being trapped, blackmailed or harassed.

He said cyber crime is classified in categories and computers are used to commit crime and become target of crime, threatening email, assuming someone's identity, defamation, spam, phishing, virus, worms, industrial espionage, software piracy and hacking are methods used in such crimes.

In or to avoid any type of cyber crime activity, he advised the internet uses not to provide personal information online to get anything free, do not click links inside email or messages, never trust any free online content.

What the users put online it will always remain there so they must think ten times before uploading any information or status, he added.

He also advised the users not the share personal information because they are being watched by millions of people. The users must think twice before sharing personal pictures and videos because someone can use any unwanted software for pictures to defame them. The users should not accept request from a stranger, avoid having conversation with persons whom they do not know, limit finger print security on their phone, do not let others use their laptop, mobile phone or any android device, he said and added that the users should also to share intimate material with anyone even if someone is closer to them, format all gadgets before selling in market and always select the trustworthy person in case of repair of mobile phone or any gadget.

Addressing the seminar, the Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that crime has changed its shapes with passage of time and nowadays digital crime is common in youth.

He said cyber crime is not limited to a particular area but is happening beyond the borders and considered as limitless and border less.

The Vice Chancellor said that idea behind organizing such type of seminar was to create awareness among students regarding good or bad, right or wrong and beneficial or dangerous as they may know what is going around them.

Besides, Assistant Director FIA Aamir Ali, the seminar was attended by large number of students, faculty and staff members.