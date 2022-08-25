Cyber moot discusses global fast practices to achieve sustainable cyber-security in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The experts at the Cyber moot "Sustainable Cyber Secure Pakistan Vision 2030" on Thursday discussed the global fast practices to achieve sustainable cyber security in the country.

The objectives of the conference were to engage all the relevant stakeholders (private/public) in the area of emerging trends, challenges and solutions in cuber security.

The four days (August 22-25) moot was organized by Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA), said a press release issue here.

The event, consisting of two trainings, an international conference and a cyber drill.

The two days trainings were on the most demand driven topics including Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Digital Forensics.

The trainings were conducted by highly professional international trainers who came from Malaysia.

The trainees include Defence Forces, Police Department, FIA, Banks, and other private sector organizations.

The global cyber threat continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with a rising number of data breaches each year.

All recent reports by Research Organizations reveal shocking billions of data records being exposed by data breaches.

The Banking sector, medical services, retailers, and public entities experienced the most breaches, with malicious criminals responsible for most incidents.

Some of these sectors are more appealing to cyber criminals because they collect financial and medical data, but all businesses that use networks can be targeted for customer data, corporate espionage, or customer attacks.

PISA is a not-for-profit international organization of information security professionals and practitioners and provides educational forums, publications, and peer interaction opportunities that enhance the knowledge, skill and professional growth of its members.

Cyber Secure Pakistan (CSP) is a movement by PISA Pakistan (supported by Security Experts (Pvt) Ltd.) to secure the country on cyber fronts for smooth functioning of the society and economy.

It is an open dialogue building platform to bridge gaps between the State, civil society, policy makers, enablers, Gurus and Geeks. There were tech-talks, focused panel discussions and many networking opportunities for everyone with the related stakes and interests in Cyber-security.

The theme of 8th edition of this year's CSP conference was "Sustainable Cyber Secure Pakistan (CSP) Vision 2030".

The theme was in context of extremely dynamic and volatile cyber environment and the requirement of state readiness in its response vis-a-vis UN's agenda of sustainable development goals.

The chief guest was Minister of States and Frontier Regions Muhammad Talha Mehmood who appreciated the goals of the conference.