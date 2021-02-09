UrduPoint.com
Cyber Patrolling Unit To Be Functional Within Three Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cyber Patrolling Unit to be functional within three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is establishing Cyber Patrolling Unit to look into the offences mainly related to social media and recommend action against the perpetrators of such violations.

According to the sources of Ministry of Interior, Cybercrime Wing-FIA is in the process of establishing Cyber Patrolling Unit and its main purpose would be monitoring of social media/cyber space and pointing out social media trend covering different subjects of interest like, harassment of women journalists etc.

Budget for CPU has been allocated and it will start functioning within two to three months positively. Cybercrime Wing-FIA has complaint based system and the threat, defamation through social media are dealt with under section 20, 24 of PECA Act 2016, which is non-cognizable.

Cybercrime Wing FIA apart from investigation periodically initiates cybercrime awareness in general public through electronic and social media, the source said adding that Cyber Patrolling Unit would be effective to offences related to social media.

