Cyber Squad Set Up To Check Firing, Display Of Arms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Lahore police has established a cyber squad on Tuesday to address firing, display and promotion of weapons on social media ahead of New Year and Christmas celebrations.
The cyber squad has been established by DIG Operations Faisal Kamran on Tuesday
He said that a special action plan has been development to curb firing.
Special teams of the cyber squad and police were formed to tackle the promotion of firing and illegal weapons on social media, as well as to monitor hot spot areas during the New Year and Christmas.
The DIG Operations also said that the law would take immediate action against firing, and those responsible would be sent to jail. “This year, 831 individuals involved in firing and the display of weapons have been jailed,” he added.
Recent Stories
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in first ODI
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC grants police 3-day remand of 56 PTI protesters2 minutes ago
-
Control room set up for monitoring of Suthra Punjab program2 minutes ago
-
Cyber squad set up to check firing, display of arms2 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands establishment of a modern lab for testing of Honey2 minutes ago
-
CS visits LDA headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Under training officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority2 minutes ago
-
10 Dolphin Squad officials dismissed over corruption12 minutes ago
-
Over 72,000 theft cases registered in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
CM stresses importance of all provinces working together for the betterment of country12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various areas to review ongoing polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
16 terrorists arrested in CTD operations12 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul in five cases12 minutes ago