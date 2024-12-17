Cyber squad set up to check firing, display of arms

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Lahore police has established a cyber squad on Tuesday to address firing, display and promotion of weapons on social media ahead of New Year and Christmas celebrations.

The cyber squad has been established by DIG Operations Faisal Kamran on Tuesday

He said that a special action plan has been development to curb firing.

Special teams of the cyber squad and police were formed to tackle the promotion of firing and illegal weapons on social media, as well as to monitor hot spot areas during the New Year and Christmas.

The DIG Operations also said that the law would take immediate action against firing, and those responsible would be sent to jail. “This year, 831 individuals involved in firing and the display of weapons have been jailed,” he added.