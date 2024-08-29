Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted a 10-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza in a cyber terrorism case.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Hamza Malik, the husband of PTI leader Aliya Hamza, seeking details of cases against his wife.

During the proceedings, a federal law officer informed the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the PTI leader on charges of cyber terrorism.

At this, the court inquired whether the PTI leader had obtained bail in this case.

To which, the petitioner's counsel submitted that they did not have any information about it.

Subsequently, the court granted a 10-day protective bail to the PTI leader and directed to approach the concerned court, besides adjourning further proceedings.