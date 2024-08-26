Cybercrime case: court extends physical remand of Orya Maqbool Jan

A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of former bureaucrat and senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan in a cybercrime case for another four days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of former bureaucrat and senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan in a cybercrime case for another four days.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing produced the analyst before a judicial magistrate in district courts and sought his further physical remand to complete investigations.

The investigation officer stated that a significant amount of material from Orya Maqbool Jan's social media had been recovered. He mentioned that a WhatsApp group was created wherein activities against high-ranking state officials were observed and that Orya Maqbool Jan had spoken extensively against the state.

The FIA's prosecutor informed the court that anti-state posts against the judiciary and high-ranking officials were found on Orya Maqbool Jan's social media accounts.

He stated that such posts were forwarded from a WhatsApp group and that the accused was working under a specific agenda, adding that notices had been issued to two members of the group.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the analyst for the completion of investigations.

However, Jan's counsel opposed the plea and requested the court to discharge his client.

The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, announcing the reserved verdict, the court extended the physical remand of the analyst for another four days and ordered his production on August 30.

The FIA had registered a case against the analyst on charges of spreading religious hatred and making statements against the institutions.