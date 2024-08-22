Cybercrime Case: Orya Maqbool Jan Remanded In FIA Custody
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 08:13 PM
A local court on Thursday handed over former bureaucrat and senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on four-day physical remand in a cybercrime case
Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing produced the analyst before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid at the district courts and sought his physical remand for investigation. The investigation officer stated that all charges were true and that solid evidence was available against the analyst. He further submitted that the analyst was not cooperating with the investigation.
However, Jan's counsel opposed the remand plea and requested the court to discharge his client from the case.
He argued that the agency had registered a baseless case against his client, adding that it did not have any evidence.
The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court handed over the analyst to the FIA on four-day physical remand and sought a detailed report from the investigation officer.
The FIA had registered a case against the analyst on charges of spreading religious hatred and making statements against institutions.
