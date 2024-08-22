Open Menu

Cybercrime Case: Orya Maqbool Jan Remanded In FIA Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Cybercrime case: Orya Maqbool Jan remanded in FIA custody

A local court on Thursday handed over former bureaucrat and senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on four-day physical remand in a cybercrime case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A local court on Thursday handed over former bureaucrat and senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on four-day physical remand in a cybercrime case.

Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing produced the analyst before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid at the district courts and sought his physical remand for investigation. The investigation officer stated that all charges were true and that solid evidence was available against the analyst. He further submitted that the analyst was not cooperating with the investigation.

However, Jan's counsel opposed the remand plea and requested the court to discharge his client from the case.

He argued that the agency had registered a baseless case against his client, adding that it did not have any evidence.

The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court handed over the analyst to the FIA on four-day physical remand and sought a detailed report from the investigation officer.

The FIA had registered a case against the analyst on charges of spreading religious hatred and making statements against institutions.

Related Topics

Hearing Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency All From Court

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan