Cycle Of Treatment On Health Card Continues
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) As promised by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM-KP) Ali Amin Gandapur on the first of Ramadan, the cycle of treatment on the health card has continued, and so far, 222,484 patients have been treated with the Sehat Card till June 10, according to official data released here on Wednesday.
"Over Rs 5.
82 billion have been spent so far on free treatment through health cards," an official of the health department said through a complete data record.
"About 104,364 male patients and 118,158 female patients have been treated with Sehat Cards so far," he disclosed.
The official said, "According to official documents, the highest number of health card treatments are done at Lady Reading Hospital."
