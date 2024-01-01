Open Menu

Cycle Race Held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A cycle race was held to mark ‘Quaid Day’ in collaboration with divisional and district sports departments.

The race started from D-Type Colony and ended at Gatwala via WAPDA city. Several cyclists participated in the race.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif opened the race by unfurling a flag.

Asif Ali stood first in ordinary cycling, Abdullah second, Talha Khan Junior third, while in sports cycling Mazhar Ali, Muhammad Adeel, Faizan Ali, Ihsan Ali secured first, second and third position respectively.

Divisional President Cycling Association Haji Javed Sattar distributed medals, trophies and cash prizes among position holders.

