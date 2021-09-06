UrduPoint.com

Cycle Race Held To Mark Defence Day In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Cycle race held to mark Defence Day in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Sports Secretary Imran Gachki Monday said it was our priority to further promote the sport of cycling in the province.

He said this while holding a bicycle race under the president of Balochistan Cycling Association in connection with the Defense Day.

The sports secretary waved the flag to start the cycle race. The cycle race started from Zarghoon Road and passed through different roads including Samungli Road, Airport, Baleli through Kuchlak and ended at the Baleli Road. A large number of cyclists from across the province participated in the cycle race.

The judges of the cycle race were included Ayaz Khan, Jan Alam, international cyclist Habibullah, Muhammad Arif, Sajjad Haider, Abdul Razzaq, Ismatullah Pahlawan and Muhammad Saleem.

As per results, the first position was gained by Toor Jan, second by Shabbir Hussain, third by Zameer Ahmed, fourth by Ali Sena, fifth by Bilal Khan and sixth by Asghar Khan.

Special guest of the ceremony was well-known social figure Hisham Durrani who distributed the prizes among the cyclists. President of Balochistan Cycling Association Ayaz Khan thanked the departments for the cooperation.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Cycling Asghar Khan Road Abdul Razzaq Bilal Khan From Race Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

40 minutes ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

40 minutes ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

58 minutes ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

58 minutes ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

58 minutes ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.