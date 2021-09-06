Cycle race held to mark Defence Day in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Sports Secretary Imran Gachki Monday said it was our priority to further promote the sport of cycling in the province.

He said this while holding a bicycle race under the president of Balochistan Cycling Association in connection with the Defense Day.

The sports secretary waved the flag to start the cycle race. The cycle race started from Zarghoon Road and passed through different roads including Samungli Road, Airport, Baleli through Kuchlak and ended at the Baleli Road. A large number of cyclists from across the province participated in the cycle race.

The judges of the cycle race were included Ayaz Khan, Jan Alam, international cyclist Habibullah, Muhammad Arif, Sajjad Haider, Abdul Razzaq, Ismatullah Pahlawan and Muhammad Saleem.

As per results, the first position was gained by Toor Jan, second by Shabbir Hussain, third by Zameer Ahmed, fourth by Ali Sena, fifth by Bilal Khan and sixth by Asghar Khan.

Special guest of the ceremony was well-known social figure Hisham Durrani who distributed the prizes among the cyclists. President of Balochistan Cycling Association Ayaz Khan thanked the departments for the cooperation.