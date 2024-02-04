Cycle Rally expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The International Kashmir Lobby Group hosted "Pedal for Peace: Kashmir Solidarity Day Cycle Rally" on Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally, commencing at D Chowk and culminating at the Islamabad Press Club, was organized in commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day, seeking to raise awareness and highlight the urgency for international support in addressing the challenges faced by the Kashmiri population.

The event provided a platform for community leaders, activists, and organizers to address the participants, sharing insightful perspectives on the current situation of IIOJK.

All the participants gathered at the Islamabad Press Club where speeches were featured that underscored the broader context of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The participants of the rally collectively conveyed a message that the people of Pakistan stand with the people of IIOJK.

More than 100 cyclists holding play cards in support with people of IIOJK participated in this event.

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) was committed to addressing human rights issues and advocating for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.