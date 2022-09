FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A bicycle rally was held to mark the Defence Day under the aegis of District Cycling Association here on Tuesday.

The rally started from D-Type Overhead Bridge and concluded at Gatwala.

As many as 35 cyclists took part in the rally who presented tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Divisional President Cycling Association distributed trophies among players.