Cycle rally held to create awareness about smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) More than 200 cyclists took part in a cycle rally titled ‘Smog Awareness Ride Lahore’ to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promotion here on Sunday.

The Lahore Commissioner Office and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) organised the event which was inaugurated by Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and the PITB director general. The cycles rally commenced from Liberty Chowk and ended at Sadiq Trade Centre, Gulberg.

Talking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted the positive impact of cycling in human lives, saying that cycling improves the stamina, adding that regular cycling would significantly reduce smog.

"Limited use of vehicles will also reduce smog," he said.

The commissioner said that they would make it easier for citizens to ride bicycles on city roads, adding that the administration was taking measures for the facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being val­ued more after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The PITB DG said that his organisation had always been on the forefront of environment-friendly initiatives, adding that a large number of citizens participating in the family cycling ride was proof of the success of the event. The participants described the event as healthy and useful.

PITB officers and staff also participated in the event.