Open Menu

Cycle Rally Held To Create Awareness About Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Cycle rally held to create awareness about smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) More than 200 cyclists took part in a cycle rally titled ‘Smog Awareness Ride Lahore’ to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promotion here on Sunday.

The Lahore Commissioner Office and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) organised the event which was inaugurated by Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and the PITB director general. The cycles rally commenced from Liberty Chowk and ended at Sadiq Trade Centre, Gulberg.

Talking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted the positive impact of cycling in human lives, saying that cycling improves the stamina, adding that regular cycling would significantly reduce smog.

"Limited use of vehicles will also reduce smog," he said.

The commissioner said that they would make it easier for citizens to ride bicycles on city roads, adding that the administration was taking measures for the facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being val­ued more after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The PITB DG said that his organisation had always been on the forefront of environment-friendly initiatives, adding that a large number of citizens participating in the family cycling ride was proof of the success of the event. The participants described the event as healthy and useful.

PITB officers and staff also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Sports Punjab Cycling Vehicles Gulberg Muhammad Ali Sunday Family Event From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

26 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

40 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

55 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago
FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

5 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

6 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan