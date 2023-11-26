Cycle rally held to create awareness about smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) More than 200 cyclists took part in an anti-smog cycle ride to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promotion, here on Sunday.

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa participated in the cycle rally and completed the track with other participants. The rally commenced from Charing Cross, Mall Road, and ended at the same point after taking a round of Istanbul Chowk square. The activity is arranged on every Sunday and this is the sixth meet-up of the rally participants and cyclists. This time Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) collaborated with Commissioner’s office.

Talking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted the positive impact of cycling in humans’ life, saying that cycling was a sports activity in which stamina could be improved, adding that the regular use of cy­cling would significantly reduce smog. Less use of vehicles that emit smoke would also reduce smog, he said. He stressed the need for adopting cycling as a culture.

The commissioner said that they would make it easier for the citizens to ride bicycles on city roads, adding that administration was taking measures for facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being val­ued more after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

He said that historic Mall Road Lahore was closed to all type of traffic on Sunday, only cyclists were allowed to travel on the road. The decision aims to promote sustainable and eco-friendly transportation alternatives to address the region’s air quality concerns. He added that restaurants had been instructed about giving concessions and discounts to customers coming on bicycle. Cycle tracks are being marked on the main roads of the city and cycle stands are also being built. He added that a green line has been allocated for cycles from Liberty Roundabout to Zahoor Elahi Road. A permanent series of cycling events should be started by including cycling events in the Calendar of the year, he said. TEPA and traffic police have been instructed to prepare a working plan to create green lines in the city.

Randhawa said that under anti-smog campaign more than 135 intersections of the city are being expanded to eliminate traffic congestion. The participants described the event as healthy and useful.