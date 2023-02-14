UrduPoint.com

Cycle Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Cycle rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A cycle rally was organised here on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, under the aegis of the District Sports Department and the Divisional Cycling Association.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif inaugurated the event, in which more than 50 cyclists participated.

The rally started from D-Type Canal Bridge and ended at Gatwala after taking a round of Chak Jhumra.

A cyclist Adnan stood first, Waqas second and Abdullah third in general cycling, while Waheedul Hassan stood first, Zahoor second and Moazam third in sports cycling.

Later, prizes were distributed among players.

