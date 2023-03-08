UrduPoint.com

Cycle Rally Held To Mark Jashan-e-Baharan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Cycle rally held to mark Jashan-e-Baharan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):A cycle rally was held in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan celebrations under the aegis of district administration here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar inaugurated the rally by riding a cycle from the iron market, Dijkot road.

The rally concluded at Iqbal Stadium after passing through Jhal Chowk Samundri road, State Bank, Hilal-e-Ahmer Chowk, Serena Hotel and Bilal road.

Another cycle rally of females and children was also held at Iqbal stadiumto mark the celebrations.

