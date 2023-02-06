Cycle rally held to mark Kashmir Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A cycle rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom, here on Tuesday.

The rally was held in collaboration with the Divisional Sports Department, Divisional Cycling Association and Lines Club.

More than 45 cyclists took part in the rally, which started from Bhaiwala to Nishatabad after passing through Abdullahpur bridge and Kashmir bridge.

Ali Imran secured the first position in the senior category, Bilal second, and Muhammad Adnan third.

Sohan stood first, Jamil second and Muhammad Feezan third in the common rally, while in sports cycle rally, Ali Haider stood first, Irfan Askari second and Husnain Rouf third.

President Divisional Cycling Association Khadim Hussain Khokhar distributed prizes among winners.