Cycle Rally In Solidarity With Gaza People Ends In Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Haroon General and Hamza Niazi undertook a 300 km ride from Islamabad to Lahore on Thursday (25 December) via the Grand Trunk Road to express solidarity with the people of Palestine
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Haroon General and Hamza Niazi undertook a 300 km ride from Islamabad to Lahore on Thursday (25 December) via the Grand Trunk Road to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.
The rally was sponsored by Bank Alfalah and CanOlive; whereas this event was held in collaboration with the Gaza Sunbirds, a para-cycling group from Palestine.
The ride commenced from Faisal Mosque, Islamabad, when cyclists arrived in Jhelum, additional cyclists joined in to demonstrate their commitment to stand with the people of Palestine during these challenging times, the press release said on Thursday.
A cyclist who participated in the event, Haroon General, stated, “The ride is all about endurance, but it is nothing compared to what the people of Palestine and Gaza have to endure due to the occupation and the ongoing genocide.
We want them to know that they are always in our thoughts and prayers.”
Another rider, Hamza Niazi, added, “The people of Palestine have shown the world what courage is, and this is our little dedication to them. We hope that the war ends and Palestinians can return to their homes.”
The National Highways and Motorway Police provided an escort throughout the journey to ensure their safety.
Upon their arrival in Lahore, Haroon and Hamza were warmly welcomed by the community at Lahore Fort, where they received heartfelt support from residents.
This ride serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by the Palestinian people and highlights the importance of solidarity and awareness in the pursuit of peace and justice.
