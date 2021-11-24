UrduPoint.com

Cycle Rally Organised By IUB To Promote Eco-friendly Activities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:41 PM

A cycle rally was organized by Green Campus Management, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in connection with the promotion of eco-friendly activities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A cycle rally was organized by Green Campus Management, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in connection with the promotion of eco-friendly activities.

The cycle rally started from Abbasia Campus after passing through DC Office, Farid Gate and Sahulat Bazaar, ended back at Abbasia Campus.

Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences was the chief guest on the occasion. He said that Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in view of environment harming factors launched the Green Campus Project at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur which is an individual program of its kind in Pakistani universities.

He said that cycling reduces environmental pollution as well as has a positive effect on health. Director Green Campus Dr. Abid Gul said that the series of cycling will be started in all the campuses.

It has been started in Abbasia Campus today. He said that the purpose of these activities was to support the government in improving the quality of Air Indus. Dr. Kashif Akram said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur would work with the Bahawalpur local community to promote cycling. Dr. Fatima Khurram Bukhari said that female students are also increasingly participating in the cycling campaign.

