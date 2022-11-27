UrduPoint.com

Cycle Rally To Create Awareness About Smog Among Public

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Cycle rally to create awareness about smog among public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :More than 300 cyclists took part in a 'Cycle Rally' event to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promotion, here on Sunday.

The district administration organised the event. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali inaugurated it and participated in the activity.

The rally commenced from Liberty Chowk and ended at Allah-Ho roundabout. The DC said that cycling was a sports event in which stamina could be improved, adding that the regular use of cycling would significantly reduce smog. Less use of vehicles that emit smoke would also reduce smog, he said. He mentioned that a specific cycling track would be constructed in the city for facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being valued more after COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

