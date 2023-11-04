Open Menu

Cycle Rally To Create Awareness About Smog On Nov 5

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 06:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) To create awareness about hazards of smog, a cycling event (rally) would be organised in collaboration with WASA Lahore and Commissioner's Office, here on Sunday, November 5.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa will take part in the family cycle event, while the event will be organised under the supervision of MD WASA Ghafran Ahmed, official sources told APP.

The rally would be taken out from Liberty Chowk to Siddique Trade Centre and back to Liberty Chowk.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and on special instructions of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, WASA Lahore had launched an anti-smog awareness campaign, added the sources.

Officers and staff of WASA Lahore will participate. Civil society has also been requested to participate fully.

