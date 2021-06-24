Cycle rally to create awareness against drug abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :To mark the "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking "a cycle rally would be held on June 26.

According to a release, issued here by the Ministry of Narcotics Control, the rally in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) would start from Jinnah Avenue-D Chowk at 5:30 PM aimed at spreading awareness among people against drug abuse.

"Children, youth, senior citizens besides people from various walks of life would participate in the mass awareness rally to spread knowledge about the harmful effects of narcotics," the release said.