Cycle tourist reaches Nawabshah to provide awareness regarding weather change,HIV Aids

All Pakistan Cycle Tourist, Muhammad Azhar Gulzar during visit of Nawabshah held a meeting with Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch to apprise him about the weather changes and HIV Aids issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Cycle Tourist, Muhammad Azhar Gulzar during visit of Nawabshah held a meeting with Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch to apprise him about the weather changes and HIV Aids issues.

Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabbad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Loond, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and others welcomed the cycle tourist on arriving at Nawabshah.

Cyclist was informed about historical site Chaheen Jo Daro and other sites of the district and also about its educational status. All Pakistan Cycle Tourist Muhammad Azhar Gulzar informed Commissioner that he commenced his cycle tour from Karachi with the aim to inform people about weather changes, HIV Aids and distribute love and affection.

Tourist said that after visiting Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah and other districts of Sindh province would head for Peshawar. He said that he has toured on cycle the 28 states of America and other countries of the world. Tourist said that he aims at to visit Japan and other countries in next phase of tour.

Muhammad Azhar thanked Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner on encouragement and giving valuable information about the area.

Later, he resumed his tour through Sanghar and Mirpurkhas Division for onward journey.