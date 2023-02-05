Cycle walk organizes to express solidarity with Kashmiris by City School Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A cycle walk was organized by The City School Larkana in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal, Principal of the school Nizhat Jabeen, President of Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ali Sheikh, district officers, teachers and a large number of school children participated in the walk.

The event commenced from the School premises and pass through various routes of the city and culminated at SSP Chowk Larkana.

The participants chanted slogans against human rights violations committed by Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called upon the international community to help Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

On the occasion, the DC said the purpose of the rallies and cycle walk is to draw the world's attention to Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

She said there have been wars over Kashmir, but India does not stop humiliating human rights.

Deputy Commissioner also urged the participants to raise their voices for the Kashmir cause and stand by the eight million oppressed people of the occupied valley.

Nizhat Jabeen, Muhammad Ali Sheikh and others speaking on the occasion said today the day of solidarity with Kashmiris is being celebrated across Pakistan.

They said we are with the Kashmiris and similarly they should celebrate this day in solidarity.

By hoisting the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir at their business places with Kashmiris, they added and further said we have to send a message to the whole world that we are always raising our voice against the cruel Indian army and the oppression of the terrorist Modi government.