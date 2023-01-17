Cycling Challenge 2023 held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Annual Cycling Challenge for Year 2023 was held here in Bahawalpur with an aim to promote healthy sports activities in the region.

The event was organized with the collaboration of Sports Department, Government of Punjab and the district management of Bahawalpur. People between the age of 14 to 45 years participated in the in three categories of the activity, respectively.

The cycle race started from Dera Bakha, an outskirts of Bahawalpur city and after covering a distance of 16 kilometers, it ended at Fareed Gate, a main commercial hub of the city.

Waseem Iqbal secured first position; Muhammad Zubair got second while Shehbaza Ahmad grabbed third position.

Assistant Commissioner (City), Dr Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Faisal Ahmad, Chief Officer, District Council Bahawalpur, Mian Azhar Javed, Divisional Sports Officer, Amir Hameed, Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Nasir Hameed and other officials including Syed Abid Rizwi and Maqsood-Ul-Hassan graced the event with their presence.