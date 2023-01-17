UrduPoint.com

Cycling Challenge 2023 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Cycling Challenge 2023 held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Annual Cycling Challenge for Year 2023 was held here in Bahawalpur with an aim to promote healthy sports activities in the region.

The event was organized with the collaboration of Sports Department, Government of Punjab and the district management of Bahawalpur. People between the age of 14 to 45 years participated in the in three categories of the activity, respectively.

The cycle race started from Dera Bakha, an outskirts of Bahawalpur city and after covering a distance of 16 kilometers, it ended at Fareed Gate, a main commercial hub of the city.

Waseem Iqbal secured first position; Muhammad Zubair got second while Shehbaza Ahmad grabbed third position.

Assistant Commissioner (City), Dr Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Faisal Ahmad, Chief Officer, District Council Bahawalpur, Mian Azhar Javed, Divisional Sports Officer, Amir Hameed, Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Nasir Hameed and other officials including Syed Abid Rizwi and Maqsood-Ul-Hassan graced the event with their presence.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Cycling Bahawalpur Nasir Hub Event From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

9 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA L ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA League in UAE

10 hours ago
 Global economic slowdown likely to force workers t ..

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..

11 hours ago
 Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, ra ..

Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.