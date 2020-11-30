UrduPoint.com
Cycling Championship Held

Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Cycling championship held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :-:District sports Department organized a two-day district cycling championship-2020 near here Monday.

Four teams participated in the event held at Chak No 202-RB.

Islamia Sports academy won the title while Aspire College team stood second.

Parliamentary Secretary for Labour/MPA shakeel Shahid was chief guest while District Sports Officer Sajidah Latif, Principal Government Higher Secondary school Rana Shaukat, President Football Association Hafiz Azhar Mahmood, President Divisional Cycling Association Khadim Hussain and others were present on the occasion.

Later, prizes were distributed among winners.

