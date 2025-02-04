Cycling For Climate: Pak-EPA, PMS Organize Awareness Walk At QAU
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Mission Society (PMS), in collaboration with the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), organized a cycling rally and climate awareness walk at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).
The event brought together students from various schools, environmental activists, and cycling enthusiasts, all united in their commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation and environmental conservation.
The day's activities featured two main components: a competitive cycling rally and an awareness walk.
Both aimed to highlight the importance of sustainable urban transportation and environmental stewardship.
Participants emphasized the need for alternatives to carbon-intensive travel, advocating for greener mobility solutions.
Speaking at the event, officials from Pak-EPA underscored the urgency of addressing climate change through practical, everyday choices.
"Promoting cycling and walking as sustainable modes of transport is crucial for reducing air pollution and carbon emissions in our cities," a Pak-EPA representative told APP on Tuesday.
The event achieved several key objectives, including raising awareness among young people about environmental conservation, demonstrating practical alternatives to fossil fuel-based transport, and promoting active lifestyle choices.
The collaboration between Pak-EPA, PMS, and several other NGOs underscored the power of partnerships in advancing environmental causes.
Organizers hailed the event as a model for future initiatives promoting sustainable mobility across Pakistan.
The enthusiasm shown by students and community members reflected a growing recognition of the need for eco-friendly lifestyle choices.
As Pakistan grapples with environmental challenges, such initiatives are seen as crucial steps toward a cleaner, greener future.
